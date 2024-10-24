Horrabridge footballing girl power scored a hit at the Tavistock area schools girls tournament last week with many novices impressing.
The youngsters from Years 2/3/4 and Years 5/6 girls competed well against teams from throughout the area in the Tavistock football tournament on Tuesday.
A school spokesman said: “Over 30 of our girls thoroughly enjoyed playing football against other schools for the morning, many of them playing competitive matches for the first time.
“At the end of the event we were delighted that our Year 3/4 girls A team and Year 5/6 girls A team both won their finals 5-0. Neither team having conceded a goal throughout the tournament. As a result, our Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 girls A teams will progress to the county finals later in the school year.
“Our B teams also put in strong performances with a mix of wins, draws and defeats.”