Horrabridge hotshots win cup
Hotshots Horrabridge Primary School girls football team, nicknamed the Blueberries, have won the Plymouth Argyle Football Club Girls’ Knockout Cup for the third year running.
The 9-11-year-olds beat Woodford Primary 4-0 in the final last Friday, having played four games in the tournament, scoring an amazing 30 goals and, again, conceding none. Their success extended throughout the season, being unbeaten in 30 games, having won 28 and drawn two. The tournament involves schools larger than Horrabridge and involved a record 12 entrants.
Centre forward Naomi Hill, pictured third from left, is the team’s main goalscorer. She said: ‘I’m so proud of our team, ‘The Blueberries,’ and our achievement this year in winning the girls’ knockout cup. We’ve not conceded any goals all season, in any matches and have played really well as a team all year. To win this competition at the end of the summer term is a great way for me to end my time at primary school.’
John Clarke, the team’s coach and also Horrabridge Nursery and Primary School Headteacher, said the girls were inspired by the success of England in the UEFA Women’s championships: ‘They’re are certainly very switched onto the Euros and know what’s going on, who’s playing, the scores and the fixtures. Therefore, I used the game England won against Spain as a defensive learning point when the Spanish allowed us to score by backing off. I made it clear they shouldn’t do that.’
