Horrabridge hotshots win cup

Centre forward Naomi Hill, pictured third from left, is the team’s main goalscorer. She said: ‘I’m so proud of our team, ‘The Blueberries,’ and our achievement this year in winning the girls’ knockout cup. We’ve not conceded any goals all season, in any matches and have played really well as a team all year. To win this competition at the end of the summer term is a great way for me to end my time at primary school.’