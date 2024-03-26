James Hilton and Steve Kilkelly were honoured as female and male pathway coaches of the year respectively, for nurturing young talent. Adam Dawe was HRSA Coach of the Year, for exceptional dedication and knowledge sharing, while Craig Howells impressed with his coaching attitude in his debut season with the U10’s team. Hannah Gethin was celebrated for relentlessly ensuring coaches meet the required standards and qualifications, highlighting professional development. Lee Simpson, first team joint manager and undertaking various roles such as 50/50 lead and social media lead, was lauded for his multi-role in club activities and events. Paul Gibbings was also awarded fundraiser of the year for his contribution to organising and participating at events through the period. The ceremony also paid tribute to the remarkable dedication of Rob Mitchelmore and Dave Kendal, who have both served the club for over 50 years, embodying the spirit of commitment and loyalty.