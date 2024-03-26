The coaches and other unheralded volunteers who support one of the biggest community sports organisations in the region have been recognised at its annual awards ceremony in Horrabridge.
Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association celebrated volunteers' dedication in a heartwarming display of appreciation its inaugural volunteer of the year event, coinciding with the Non League Football Volunteers Day.
Among the accolades were young volunteer of the year, coach of the year awards for both female and male pathways, new volunteer of the year award, Keeping Football Positive Award, volunteer of the year award, fundraiser of the year, and lifetime achievements award.
Ian MulHolland, HRSA club secretary, said: “The ceremony, held to honour the individuals who selflessly dedicate their time and skills to support the club, showcased the invaluable contributions of volunteers across various aspects of the organisation. They offer their time and without compensation, driven by their passion for the cause or organisation they serve.
“A highlight of the evening was the presentation of prestigious awards, recognising outstanding achievements and commitment within the club.
“Notable recipients included Ruby, whose multifaceted involvement ranged from coaching minibridgers to training with the U15 Girls and U9 Girls, as well as contributing to the Ladies team.”
James Hilton and Steve Kilkelly were honoured as female and male pathway coaches of the year respectively, for nurturing young talent. Adam Dawe was HRSA Coach of the Year, for exceptional dedication and knowledge sharing, while Craig Howells impressed with his coaching attitude in his debut season with the U10’s team. Hannah Gethin was celebrated for relentlessly ensuring coaches meet the required standards and qualifications, highlighting professional development. Lee Simpson, first team joint manager and undertaking various roles such as 50/50 lead and social media lead, was lauded for his multi-role in club activities and events. Paul Gibbings was also awarded fundraiser of the year for his contribution to organising and participating at events through the period. The ceremony also paid tribute to the remarkable dedication of Rob Mitchelmore and Dave Kendal, who have both served the club for over 50 years, embodying the spirit of commitment and loyalty.
Also, the initiative ‘Girls do Football’ received recognition for its role in creating opportunities for girls to play football, enhancing their skills and fostering positive change in the provision of girls' football. Ian added: “Overall, the Volunteer of the Year event served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact volunteers have on the success and vibrancy of Horrabridge Rangers. Their unwavering dedication and passion continue to enrich the community and inspire future generations of football enthusiasts. “HRSA extends its heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers for their invaluable contributions and looks forward to another year of shared achievements and growth.”