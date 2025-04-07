THE 2024/25 junior hockey season concluded with a thrilling win for Tavistock’s U14 Girls at the season finale of Friday Night Hockey, at Plymouth Marjons.
Tavistock played Ocean City and Plymouth Lions twice each on an action-packed evening, in a double round-robin format.
Proceedings began with the first match against Ocean City and Macy G scored the team’s opening goal of the evening, setting the winning tone for Tavy. The second match against Plymouth Lions was hard fought and went back and forth with it ending honours even at the sounding of the final whistle.
Tavi then roared back in the second match against Ocean City with a diving shot by Connie W to secure the decisive victory. In the final game of the tournament, against Plymouth Lions, Tavi conceded for the first time on the night, losing 1-0, but with other results going their way, Tavi had done enough to bag their first trophy.
A hugely successful and enjoyable evening for all was hallmarked by excellent individual performances, but most importantly, it was an impressive team performance across the board.
In goal, Ava Mc pulled off an incredible double save at a critical moment, stalwart defending from Mabel M, Mirianthi C and Belle L were immense in defence and linked brilliantly with midfield playmakers Lillia P, India C and Sophia B.
Ellie D and Juno A-B rotated between mid and attack, with Bea R, Flora M-L, Pipa H-H leading the line.
Pictured is the team basking in their glory of a successful evening. Congratulations go to all of them and what a way to round out another season of hockey!