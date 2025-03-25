Okehampton Ladies III 2-2 Dart III
OKEHAMPTON Hockey Club’s ladies third team travelled to Totnes, not at all put down by their mauling the previous week, to play Dart 3.
This time around, Okehampton had the upper hand from the off. Energetic play, going for every ball and giving support to teammates meant that any Dart attack was kept under control and Okehampton created several chances. An excellent Dart goalie frustrated several dangerous attempts.
Louise Weller, Viv Weatherington and Olive Leslie created a strong midfield with intelligent passing and positioning. Ellie Strawbridge (player of the match) flew down the right wing and would fly back again when needed. Ellie swooped onto a pass to seize Okehampton’s first goal.
The second half begun with Okehampton ahead and confident. Nai Oxborough provided some astonishing stick work which helped keep Dart far from being dangerous. After a while, however, it is possible that the fact that Okehampton had the bare 11 players and Dart had four subs might have given some differential in energy levels.
But then a good back pass into the defensive D was completely mishandled and Dart celebrated their equaliser as goalie Izzy Gee was left helpless in view of the mess up. Minutes later Dart scored again when a ball went shooting into the air following a scuffle in the D. Now, Dart were ahead, despite the dominance of the Okehampton team.
However, Okehampton remained smooth and efficient. Megan Tucker at left wing slipped her leash and working with Alex Collins, got the ball to Ellie Strawbridge who scored. The game really heated up in the dying minutes but the score remained two all for the final whistle. Okehampton were pleased with their teamwork and went home satisfied.
Okehampton thirds are home on Saturday playing Dawlish I at 2pm.