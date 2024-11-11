AN early start in Plymouth beckoned for Okehampton ladies 3rd hockey team against Ocean City 4th team but it was all worth it for a 4-2 victory.
Viv Weatherington opened the scoring from a long corner, she dribbled the ball through the opposition defence before scoring from a tight angle.
Ocean City came back strongly scoring twice before Alex Collins neatly converted a cross into goal for Okehampton. Half time 2-2.
Alex coolly scored again after the break before completing her hat-trick, following a short corner.
Ocean City persevered but the Okehampton defence allowed very few attempts and those that did make it through were dealt with by goalkeeper Izzy Gee.
A welcome cameo from Louise Weller returning from injury completed a successful morning for Okehampton Ladies 3rd team.
The final score was 4-2 and Alex Collins was the Player of the Match. Next game, Plymouth Lions 4th team on November 23.