University of Plymouth Hockey 4th XI 0 Okehampton Ladies 3rds 2
OKEHAMPTON ladies made a slow start and there was little in the way of incident in the first half of their clash with Plymouth University.
Debbie Pritchard, Katy Graves, Mel Pike and Kirsten Drake were solid at the back for the whole match and despite their greater ball possession, the Uni team were not able to create a clear-cut chance on goal in that first half. Work on defensive tracking in training his paid off.
Okehampton saved their best for the second half and they began to dominate. Wing-backs Debbie and Kirsten pushed much further forward and the team were generally more aggressive.
Nai Oxborough stifled any counter-attacks from centre-back whilst Mel Priday was foraging and working tireless at centre-half and Laura Venton took up intelligent positions on the left.
Being good in the press resulted in a number of penalty corners, from which Okehampton scored their breakthrough goal with a well-taken deflection at the left-hand post by Alex Collins from the initial strike.
The second followed shortly after, a delightful pass from Laura Venton finding Viv Weatherington in space whose shot sneaked past the unsighted goalkeeper. Erica Godsland’s pace was a constant threat and she was unlucky not to score a couple herself.
Okehampton had worked hard and were tiring towards the end, the young Uni team taking advantage with a flurry of attack in the final throes of the game. On another day, they could have scored, if only they didn’t come up against the calm presence of Izzy Gee in goal, who solidified a hard-fought victory and a deserved three points.
This was a real team effort but the determination of Laura Venton, Mel Pike and Mel Priday earned them joint players of the match.
Next week, the 3rd team are at home to Torbay 2nds.