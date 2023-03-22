Ladies’ last hurrah sees victory in seven-goal thriller
Okehampton Ladies I 4
Torbay 3
Okehampton’s Ladies Firsts hockey team’s last game of the season, was a difficult away match to Torbay.
Okehampton started strongly with the defence of Nicola Bennie and Nicky Pedrick, who helped to keep the ball away from danger in the attacking half.
A great run was made by Hannah Whiteley down the right-hand side of the pitch, where she took a shot from the baseline which Ali Newton finished off by the left post.
From this great goal, Okehampton were on the front foot, with some excellent passes from Izzie Thomas, Alice Kay and Kim Bland.
On the end of one of these passes, Alice Luke made a beautiful pass into Hannah Whiteley who took a great shot, hitting the backboard powerfully to make it 2-0 to Okehampton.
Okehampton continued to press Torbay, and this resulted in some great runs made by the team from counter-attacks.
Hannah Whiteley made yet another great run down the right-hand side of the pitch, where she crossed the ball into Clodagh Tanner, who smashed the ball passed the goalie.
Just before half-time, Torbay countered strongly and managed to score two quick back before half-time, making it 2-3 to Okehampton at half-time.
At the start of the second half, Torbay came out very competitively and won a number of short corners.
Laura Bazely managed to make some great saves and keep many of these shots out, but one snuck in behind the defence making it 3-3.
Both teams were determined to get ahead in the game and the game became scrappy, with many fouls being committed.
Okehampton kept battling to win ball back in the attacking half, and this was done superbly by Claire Grubb and Emma Wiseman who managed to win many fouls from Torbay who were starting to get frustrated.
Through great endeavour Okehampton managed to win a short corner towards the end of the match.
To finish off a fantastic game, Hannah Whitely flicked the ball up and past the goalkeeper’s reach into the top of the goal to win the game 4-3.
Hannah Whiteley deservedly won player of the match after her incredible performance. This was a great way to end off Okehampton’s season!
Despite this great win in the last game of the season, the ladies 1st team have finished in a relegation position in the South division of the league.
We would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the season.
Experience pays off as Okehampton win
Okehampton II 3
Devonport Services III 1
Okehampton II hosted Devonport Services III on Saturday, and fielding a side full of experience produced a solid all-round performance to register a 3-1 win.
Goals from Will Bonnet and Isaac Jolley (2) gave the side breathing space to put together some excellent attacking play and enjoy a rare win.
Next week they are again at home, playing University of Plymouth at 12.15pm on the College all-weather pitch
The Men’s first team fared less well and were beaten 3-1 by Isca 2’s; Rod Gers popped up to score Oke’s only goal of the game.
The side will hope for a better result when next week they again travel to Exeter play the University’s fifth team.
Boys show development
The Okehampton u14 boys hockey team played in the Devon junior festival on Sunday against Bude, Tiverton B and Plymouth Marjons.
Losing narrowly to Bude in their first game, the boys’ played some great hockey showing how well they have developed during the season.