OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts and coaches travelled to Tartu, Estonia for a four-day international trampoline training camp at the end of February.
Flyers gymnasts Victoria Bristow, Connie James, Teegan Smith, Bracken Granger, Adela Wrzecionko and Esther Smith (pictured from left to right) attended the intensive training camp in trampoline and DMT along with coaches Vicki Pritchard and Lucia Hazuchova.
The camp consisted of two two-hour training sessions per day. Attendees have the opportunity to work with national coaches from other countries and to train with gymnasts from foreign nations.
They also had the opportunity to explore Estonia, including trips to local Tartu and snowtubing.
The club's gymnasts and coaches felt very welcome and had a brilliant time learning about Estonian culture and different trampoline coaching techniques from other nations.
There are more photos and videos from the training camp on Okehampton Flyers' website news page at okehamptonflyers.org.uk and on the club's Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.