OKEHAMPTON Flyers had 58 gymnasts compete at the second South West regional qualifier at the University of Bath this month.
The gymnasts excelled in their performances in trampoline and double mini-trampoline from club and regional to open grades, with routines from front and back landings to double somersaults.
Many achieved individual podium and top eight places in very large classes, with as many as 30-50 gymnasts. The Flyers also achieved several podium places in the team events.
Gymnasts who achieve the qualifying score at the South West regional qualifiers will have the opportunity to compete for the Regional Challenge Cup title at the South West final on March, 30.
The club would like to thank its coaches, including lead coaches Beth, Lucia, Robin, Teegan and Vicki, and judges Cat, Karrie-Anne and Adam, for their hard work over the day, and also Kirsty for organising their entries.