OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts achieved many top podium places at the first South West regional qualifier of the season.
The club took over 60 gymnasts from ages seven to 20 years old to the South West competition at the University of Bath, who competed in trampoline and double mini-trampoline (DMT) disciplines across club, regional and open levels.
For the trampoline competition, gymnasts perform two routines comprising ten skills before a panel of judges and are marked on technical skill, height, travel and in higher level grades, difficulty.
For Double Mini Trampoline, gymnasts at club and regional levels perform four passes comprising two skills, one onto the trampoline and one onto a landing area. Gymnasts competing at open level perform two passes. DMT judges mark execution and difficulty.
Head coach Vicki Pritchard said: 'Thank you very much to all of the volunteers who supported the gymnasts throughout the day, including the club coaches, Kirsty for organising our entries, Adam, Vicky and Lucia for judging, and the parents who were bed marshalls over the day.”
Videos and more photos from the competition, as well as other skills the children are learning at the club, are on the club's Facebook and Instagram pages @okehamptonflyers.
Okehampton Flyers sessions run 7 days per week in Okehampton and Holsworthy in trampolining, double mini trampoline, gymnastics and tumbling for those from three to 20-year-olds and covers all levels and abilities.
Gymnast achievements at British Gymnastics competitions have included over 220 podium places at South West events and many South West club champions, as well as 18 national NDP final medals (over half of them gold) for regional-level gymnasts.
British Gymnastics national achievements include a UK FIG silver medal, a bronze FIG development medal, an England gold and bronze medal, two English Championships golds and places in finals at the British and English Championships.