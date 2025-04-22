Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club trains at Parklands Leisure Centre, Okehampton College and Holsworthy Leisure Centre. The club has set up extra sessions in trampolining and tumbling and is also trialling for its squads. Children don't need any experience of gym or trampolining to trial. For more information, please email [email protected]. For more news and results, visit its website www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk or follow Okehampton Flyers on Facebook and Instagram @okehamptonflyers.