OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts travelled to Birmingham this month to compete in the first national English Silver Trampoline Qualifier of the season.
The English qualifiers are against all of the clubs in England and are run by the official governing body for gymnastics, British Gymnastics.
All of the gymnasts gave excellent performances, with many classes having 40-50 gymnasts.
Arran Stannard-Heap secured the gold medal in the men’s 17+ event, with an unprecedented high two-round score of 91.300.
Kayla Prouse came fifth and Evie Nicks came 12th in the 11- and 12-year-old girls’ classes, with Logan Neville coming 25th in the 11-12 boys and Teegan Smith 30th in the women’s 17+ event.
This is Arran, Teegan and Logan’s second year competing at the English national events, and Kayla and Evie’s first year.
At the British Gymnastics national English qualifying events, gymnasts are competing for a place at the English Championships in July at Telford International Centre. More Okehampton Flyers gymnasts are preparing to compete at the second English qualifier, and all will find out in June whether they have qualified for the championships.
Vicki Pritchard, their coach, said: “All of the gymnasts have been working very hard towards the national events, and we’re really proud of them all for their achievements. They're continuing to work on refining their technique and working higher level skills for the rest of the season.”
The Flyers’ achievements at British Gymnastics national competitions have included four gold medals at English trampoline and DMT, a bronze English medal in trampoline, a FIG silver medal in DMT, a bronze FIG development medal in trampoline, as well as an international Fin Cup gold and 11th place.
Other national achievements include several places in national finals including at the English and British Championships, 18 national NDP medals, an England squad selection, and two England development squad selections.
Okehampton Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club trains at Parklands Leisure Centre, Okehampton College and Holsworthy Leisure Centre. The club has set up extra sessions in trampolining and tumbling and is also trialling for its squads. Children don't need any experience of gym or trampolining to trial. For more information, please email [email protected]. For more news and results, visit its website www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk or follow Okehampton Flyers on Facebook and Instagram @okehamptonflyers.