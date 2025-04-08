OKEHAMPTON Flyers had 57 gymnasts qualify for the South West trampoline and double mini-trampoline (DMT) final in Bath.
To qualify for the final, gymnasts had to achieve a minimum execution score in their routines and passes at one or both of the regional qualifier events that took place in February and March.
At the final, the trampoline gymnasts perform two routines and DMT gymnasts perform four passes in front of a panel of judges, and are marked for form, height, travel, and for more advanced competitors, difficulty.
The gymnasts did the club proud at the regional final, with 10 gymnasts becoming Challenge Cup Champions in their grades, seven achieving silver medals and eight achieving bronze medals, and many achieving top 8 places. Club gymnasts also came away with three gold and four silver team medals. Some classes had over 40 gymnasts.
For trampolining, Freya Simmons, Magnus Goudge, Rosie Cann, Alys Peacock, Lilah Matthews, Abbie Friend and Katie Lewis-Humbert became Challenge Cup Champions in their grades, with Amelia Trask, Francesca Weeks, Erin Burrows, Amelia Peacock and Maisie Woollacott taking silver and Molly Thorn, Kya Trant, Lyla Gibbs, Isobella Law and Harper Pickard taking bronze.
For DMT, Challenge Cup Champions were Adela Wrzecionko, Emily Szwanc and Alex Szwanc, with Magnus Goudge and Rosie Cann achieving a silver medal and Eliza Luke, Amelie West and Molly Thorn achieving a bronze medal.
The gymnasts are now working towards new skills and routines, ahead of their next British Gymnastics regional or national competition.
Okehampton Flyers would like to thank its coaches, including lead coaches Vicki, Lucia, Georgie, Beth, Robin, Teegan and Alice and all of the club helpers, judges Adam, Alice and Robin, for volunteering to enable the children to compete, and also Kirsty for organising the club's entries.