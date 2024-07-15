By Stephen Lees
Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Five East
Gorran v Gunnislake
LATE selection problems hit Gunnislake in the hours leading up to the game with three unplanned changes, but the team were also buoyed by an occasional appearance from former captain Andy Astley.
So the team headed to the South Cornwall coast to tackle leaders Gorran, with some optimism and hope.
Gorran won the toss and elected to bat.
They set off at a brisk pace, making good use of a fast and sloping outfield.
The score cantered along at over five an over before Tyrone Sarucan miscued to mid-on, caught by Dean Organ off the bowling of Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah.
Lewis Bunney was unlucky to be lbw next ball, but Andrew Constantine and Charlie Prynn continued Gorran’s good progress, until Prynn was bowled by James Boundy for 42 in the 18th over.
Tails up, Gunnislake pressed on, with a fine spell of spin bowling from both Joe Organ at the Pavilion End and Boundy at the Village End.
At one stage six maidens on the trot were reeled off and their joint spell of 20 overs ended up with five wickets for just 34 runs.
Organ took 2-15 while Boundy’s spell was 3-19.
Gorran had stuttered to 135-8 after 37 overs and looked in trouble.
But the final three overs of the innings were carnage, as Ben Prynn let fly from number nine in the order.
He scored 44 from 21 balls, including six fours and two sixes as 53 runs were plundered from the final three overs.
Amidst the mayhem, Matthew Liddicoat was stumped, but Charlie Nicholson, in at number 11, was no slouch, reaching 12 off his five balls.
The innings closed on 185-9 and suddenly Gunnislake were facing a daunting total.
A steady, if not circumspect, reply began, with slow bowlers at both ends.
Gunnislake seemed caught in two minds: build slowly or attack while the opportunity was there. Graeme Murray was caught and bowled by Matthew Liddicoat, and then Sam Graber was bowled by Ben Prynn for 18.
A steady fall of wickets continued with James Boundy, Joe Organ and Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah all being well caught from attacking shots.
Meanwhile, Liddicoat prowled the downhill boundary for the home side to great effect, cutting off a series of potential boundaries.
The Gunnislake reply seemed short of the mark throughout. After 20 overs Gorran brought on their young fast bowlers and the pressure increased.
Andy Astley lasted the longest, but missed a straight one from Sam Crofts to be bowled for 41.
It was now 98-6 with only 14 overs left.
Gunnislake seemed to lose hope and even heart, as they went into defensive mode as the last five overs were played out with a sense of inevitability as only two runs were added to the total.
Despite having wickets in-hand, Gunnislake ended on 138 for 7, 48 runs short of the Gorran total.
The guest return of captain fantastic, Andy Astley, was in vain, but it was the last three overs of the Gorran innings that was the real difference between the two sides.
The league leaders march on and Gunnislake now need to regroup after two defeats in a row.
Iconic Opticians Gunnislake Man of the match: Andy Astley, for giving the Gunnislake reply some hope and respectability.
Gorran 185-9 (B Prynn 44no, C Prynn 42, A Constantine 26, T Sarucan 20; J Boundy 3-19, J Organ 2-15, D Thirupuvanarajah 2-36), Gunnislake 138-7 (A Astley 41; M Liddicoat 2-14, B Prynn 2-36, O Crofts 2-40). Gorran (17 points) beat Gunnislake (7 points) by 48 runs.
Scorecard: https://ccl.play-cricket.com/website/results/6289424