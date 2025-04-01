Tamar and Tavy Gig Club members have rowed their way to success this month with fantastic results.
The club started the month with the 3 Rivers Race a 10km race from Saltash Bridge that requires a lot of grit and determination which attracts crews far and wide.
The boats started under the Tamar Bridge before heading upriver into the mouth of the Tavy, then back, past Saltash and downriver to the mouth of the Lynher, before turning again and finishing just short of the bridge.
The Men’s Open crew finished 21st, the best-ever men’s result.
Other results men’s SVs 68th, Women’s Open 45th and Women Vets 75th-95th crews in the race.
More success from Tamar and Tavy Gig Club U16 crew who won their race, the Roadford Races ‘Round 5’.
“Great results across the crews with club finishing third on the day – one more round and all the row for!” said a spokesperson.