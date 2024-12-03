Tim Aggett is currently Director of Competitions for Devon Golf, soon to take over the Director of Performance role (teams and player development pathway) and a regular administrator of county events. He is also Team Manager of the County Senior side, a team consisting of players from all over the county, including the Mid-Devon, South Hams and Tavistock areas. A second win in the County Senior Championship with Tim at the helm came at Thurlestone GC, not to mention he was General Manager of Staddon Heights.