TWO Devon golfers have joined forces to produce a beautiful new book about the golf courses in the county.
“The Golf Courses of Devon; Perspectives from Moor to Shore” has just been published by outstanding landscape photographer Tim Jones and long-time golf industry man Tim Aggett. Both are low-handicap golfers who play their golf at Warren Golf Club and together for the Devon County Senior side.
Featuring over 100 full-colour images of all the courses that fall under the auspices of Devon Golf, the book takes you on a tour of the county’s many golf courses explaining how they play, something about their history and about the personalities that have made them what they are.
Tim Aggett said “Nothing like this has been done for 40 years and with so many newer courses it was time to mark where we now are. And to pay tribute to the many Golden Age course designers who left their mark on Devon”.
Tim Jones added, “We are so fortunate as golfers in Devon to be surrounded by such beauty. The courses are a photographer’s paradise. Working on the book has been quite a journey, I’ve loved every minute.”
Tim Aggett is currently Director of Competitions for Devon Golf, soon to take over the Director of Performance role (teams and player development pathway) and a regular administrator of county events. He is also Team Manager of the County Senior side, a team consisting of players from all over the county, including the Mid-Devon, South Hams and Tavistock areas. A second win in the County Senior Championship with Tim at the helm came at Thurlestone GC, not to mention he was General Manager of Staddon Heights.
The book is available direct from the authors through www.peninsulalandscapes.org and by messaging them through their Instagram (@peninsula_landscapes or @timaggett) or Facebook accounts, via golf professional’s shops and through Abe Books. It will retail for £59.95.