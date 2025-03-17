ON SATURDAY, March 15, an Individual Medal for the Cyril Masters Salver was played at Okehampton Golf Club.
Malcolm Hooper was the winner of Division One with a Nett 67, ahead of Alan Lawrence (Nett 68), Steve Rice (Nett 69) and then Steve Browne (also Nett 69).
Division Two was won by Richard Johnson with Nett 68, ahead of a trio who all scored 70. Countback intervened and placed Alan Jeffery in second, Rob Holland in third and Ray Stevens in fourth.
Archie Grant was the winner of Division Three and the trophy with a magnificent Nett 58. Dave Haines-Lawson was second with Nett 68, Liam Keen was third with Nett 70 and Jim Murray was fourth with Nett 74.
The ladies’ section had a four clubs and a putter competition and the winners were Frances Harbron, Sue Stanbury and Clare Salter with 78 points.