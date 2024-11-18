A LARGE field entered a fourball better ball Stableford competition on Saturday, November 16 at Okehampton Golf Club.
An outstanding total of 48 points led the way courtesy of John Haley and Brian May.
In second position were Nick Reilly & Dave Stallion with 45 points after countback, ahead of third-placed pairing Mark Bennett & Martyn Letchford also with 45 points.
Pete & Archie Grant were fourth, Paul Rogers & David Williams were fifth points and Alex Anderson & Martin Horn were sixth, all three duos notching 43 points.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the ladies’ section played a “Champagne Texas Scramble” and the winners were Sue Williams, Elaine Marwood & Amanda Leonard with 90 points. Next came Janet Zaloumis, Frances Harbron & Sue Stanbury, who scored 87 points.