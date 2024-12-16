OKEHAMPTON Golf Club hosted a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford competition on Saturday, December 14.
Both scores were to count on all par threes with the 4BBB format meaning that both players play out every hole as normal, but it is the only best/low score that will count, hence the better ball part of it.
Lee Carey and Malcom Hooper came out on top in Division One on the day, notching a very impressive 54 points.
Mart Horn and Jack Whiteway were just a single point behind them on 53 and that was the same score achieved by third-placed Steve Browne and Alex Anderson, countback being called into action to separate these two pairs.
Next, in fourth place, came Paul Fowler and Steve Robinson with 50 points.
The winners of Division Two were Archie Grant and John Haley who put the best score of the day on the board, amassing 60 points.
Paul and Michael MacDonald came next on 55 points and one point further back, on 54, were Pete Grant and Eric Pengelly, there to close out the podium for Division Two.
Finally, David and Sue Stanbury took fourth position with 52 points.
There was a good balance of fun and that competitive nature display on the day with the festive spirit firmly in the air at Okehampton Golf Club.
The usual Saturday and Seniors competitions on Mondays will continue throughout the Christmas period at the club whilst the next Ladies competition will be on January 1, as will the next men’s drawn games.
Happy Christmas to all and happy golfing as always!