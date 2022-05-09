Going to France for World School Games

Dartmoor Aquatics pair Emily- Morgan Hughes and Cameron Williams are off to the World School Games in France ( Dartmoor Aquatics )

Dartmoor Darts Aquatic have two swimmers chosen to represent English Schools at the ISF World School Games (Gymnasaide) in Caen, Normandy next week.

Emily Morgan-Hughes and Cameron Williams will be taking part in an event which will see 26 countries competing in the swimming.

Emily and Cameron, who are both 18, are travelling to Ashford in Kent to join up with the rest of the team to travel together to France tomorrow (Friday).

Their selection came from English Schools National Championships held in Coventry earlier this year where they were both medallists in helping English Schools South West to third place overall.

The trip will include an educational visit to the Caen Museum which covers the D Day Landings during the Second World War. Cameron will have a special interest in this as his great, great uncle was a casualty of war in Caen and is buried in a military graveyard close to the city.

Dartmoor Darts Aquatic said they wished Cameron and Emily all the best for which they were sure would be a great adventure and experience.