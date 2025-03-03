Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East
Okehampton Argyle 0 Elburton Villa 2
OKEHAMPTON Argyle’s patched up squad put in a good performance against a strong Elburton Villa side who still have a chance of winning the league but were unable to secure a result on home soil, writes Charlie Bond.
The game was moved forward to Friday evening as some fans and players of both clubs were planning to watch the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Plymouth Argyle on the Saturday. To add to this Argyle’s problems, midfielder Adam Bilcock was unable to play and so the hosts had to reshuffle an already very young and inexperienced side, yet there was no lack of effort and the game was closely contested throughout.
Argyle started off well but didn’t make any clear-cut chances and fell behind on 16 minutes to a well-worked goal which was finished by Jack Alexander. Okehampton tried hard to pull back a goal with Sean Ayre driving them from midfield and the forwards looked dangerous on the breakout of defence but half-time arrived with no further scoring.
After the break, the second half continued in a similar fashion and Argyle came close on a couple of occasions.
Okehampton looked solid in the centre of defence, where captain Steve Goss and Jamal Bokhammas were both having good games but 27 minutes after the interval, a cross in from the left for Elburton was headed goalwards by Logan Felton, taking a deflection of an Argyle player and ending up in the net to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
The Okes brought on 16-year-old Tyler Little into the forward line and he showed great skill and strength in his first game at this level. Having beaten a defender, he was brought down on the edge of the box which raised Argyle’s hopes but Josh Coles’ direct free kick went just wide of the post. Okehampton pushed strongly to try to pull the game back but Elburton saw out the victory well.
Man of the match for Okehampton was captain Steve Goss, but keeper Jack Arthur also performed well between the posts.
Four games were played elsewhere in Argyle’s division over the weekend with Crediton United and Torridgeside AFC both enjoying 2-1 home victories over Axminster Town and Middlezoy Rovers respectively.
In a local matchup, Newton Abbot Spurs went to Mill Marsh Park and overcame Bovey Tracey AFC 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Owen Green.
Finally, Bridport FC edged ahead of the aforementioned Spurs and into third due to their one-sided victory. The pair are remarkably locked on 44 points apiece, both with a +30 goal difference, Bridport having scored more goals thanks to results like these. Joseph Charles and George Geraghty netted braces as they thrashed Torrington AFC 6-0.
Looking ahead now and Newton Spurs will visit Simmons Park next- Okehampton welcoming them to town on Saturday, March 8 for a 3pm kick-off.
Other SWPL Premier East fixtures include Crediton United vs Teignmouth AFC on the Friday night plus first-placed Sidmouth Town vs second-placed Cullompton Rangers and fifth-placed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police vs third-placed Bridport, both on the Saturday.