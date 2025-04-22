Southern Football League South
Tavistock AFC 3 Cribbs FC 1
JUST two days after losing to Helston Athletic on their travels, Tavistock AFC won their final home game of the season to confirm another year of Southern League football at Langsford Park, reports Luca Sperti.
Tyler Elliott, Liam Prynn and Jack Crago were all on the scoresheet for the Lambs in their impressive 3-1 victory over Cribbs.
Stuart Henderson made two changes to the side that fell to Helston with Luke Mortimore and Ruben Kane returning to the starting eleven replacing Joe Alman and Ethan Wright, with both dropping to the bench. The change saw Kane enter the midfield and Brooklyn Wilkins return to centre-half.
The first bit of action in the encounter saw Cribbs midfielder Max Edwards-Stryjewski require treatment in the first minute after being hit in the face with the ball from close range. After a lengthy stoppage, the game continued and Tavistock were quick to take on the initiative.
Bristol City loanee Jack Witchard had a busy afternoon in the Cribbs goal, making one particularly impressive from opposing captain Ed Harrison with the game at nil-nil.
After a few half chances for the home side, they had the ball in the back of the net towards the end of the first half. The lively Max Edgecombe burst into midfielder and picked out Elliott who took one touch before finding Liam Prynn. He was quick to beat Witchard but the forward was flagged offside and the fixture remained goalless.
Not for long though as Tavi were awarded a penalty, Spike Weaver tripping Joel Jackson in the area. Elliott stepped up and saw his initial effort saved by Witchard before responding the quickest and converting the rebound.
It didn’t take long in the second half for this lead to be doubled but not before Witchard made a fantastic double stop to deny both Elliott and Harrison.
Shortly after this, a ball from Kane found Crago, who flicked the ball past the onrushing Witchard player before slipping the ball to the inform Prynn, who took his time before rolling the ball home for his 26th of the season.
In the 72nd minute, Henderson’s men made it three with Crago finally getting the goal he deserved.
An excellent curling ball by Burns played in Crago who headed the ball into the box, before smashing the ball into the bottom right-corner for his 21st of the season.
The roles were now reversed as it was Jackson fouling Weaver to give away a penalty, Weaver taking it himself and denying Tavistock their clean sheet.
Cribbs were unable to build on this in the final moments though and so fell to a 3-1 defeat with major ramifications on the season for both teams.
As the whistle went for the final time at Langsford Park in the 2024/25 season, the Lambs jumped up to 15th with already relegated Cribbs remaining in 23rd.
Tavi final game of the season sees them take the long trip to Berkshire to take on Thatcham with Cribbs last opponents being promotion chasing Bishop’s Cleeve at the Lawns.