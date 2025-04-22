AS PREVIOUSLY reported, Sidmouth Town have secured the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League crown.
Pipping Newton Abbot Spurs to the post earned them top spot and they will play in the Jewson Western League, a division currently occupied by the likes of Buckland Athletic, Ivybridge Town and Barnstaple Town.
There were no celebration hangovers though as they went away to Honiton Town and enjoyed a 2-0 success over the Easter weekend, Craig Veal and Louis Spalding with the goals for the high-flyers.
Home wins for Bridport FC and Cullompton Rangers on Good Friday went as far as guaranteeing them third and fourth place finishes respectively, the latter slightly under threat by Elburton Villa although they would need to win their remaining game by more than eight goals.
Bridport had four different scorers as they put rock-bottom Axminster Town to the sword and Cully played who else but Elburton, prevailing 3-1 thanks to goals from Lewis Hill, Cameron Webb and Harry Stephenson.
Elburton were then beaten 4-3 at home by Middlezoy Rovers on Easter Monday, a late goal at the death seeing them surrender a point and any realistic chances of finishing fourth as well.
Okehampton Argyle are behind them in sixth and they of course beat Crediton United by a single goal, whereas seventh-placed Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police continued their poor run of form in their penultimate game of the campaign.
They headed to Mill Marsh Park, the home of Bovey Tracey, and after being tied at two goals apiece at the break, Levi Landricombe, Jack Brimming and George Bills hit home to give Bovey a second win in as many games under the stewardship of former Torquay United man Ben Gerring.
Lastly, Middlezoy beat Bishops Lydeard 2-0 and Torrington AFC won 1-0 at Torridgeside AFC over the Easter weekend.