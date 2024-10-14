Admittedly, they were amazed by a refereeing decision early on where Luke Mortimore’s header looked to be clearly over the line for what would have been the first goal before being booted clear, but the referee waved play on. However, on 20 minutes, Okehampton took the lead with a lovely move. A great through pass from Luke Mortimore released Dan Koita to run on, take the ball around the keeper and finish into an empty net.