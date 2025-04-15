SOUTHERN LEAGUE SOUTH
Tavistock AFC 1 Bemerton Heath Harlequins 0
TYLER Elliott scored the only goal in an important win for Tavistock on their quest for safety, against promotion-chasing Bemerton Heath Harlequins, writes Luca Sperti.
Stuart Henderson came into the encounter making two changes from the side which drew 2-2 at Westbury last Saturday. Goalkeeper Aaron Dearing and winger Luke Mortimore were both unavailable with Jamie Dudley deputising in net for Dearing for the second time this term. Left-back Max Edgecombe returned to the side replacing Mortimore, with the change seeing youngster Tom Symons deployed in a more attacking position.
After a lengthy absence, forward Henry Donovan returned to the bench alongside Joe Alman who returned to the matchday squad after a knock the week prior. These two returnees replaced the unavailable Tallan Burns and Toby Hard on the substitute bench.
The first bit of action in the encounter in a rainy Devon fell to the Lambs, with Captain Ed Harrison bursting into the box, before going down after a challenge from Alexandre Sampaio Borges, in the 4th minute. However, the Referee wasn’t interested with the challenge and signalled the game to continue.
The hosts then had the first chance of the game only five minutes later, after a ball from the lively Harrison found former Cribbs man Symons, his fierce effort being saved well by Ben Clark in the Bemmy net.
Half chances continued to come at both ends and Bemerton nearly scored a sublime effort after Patrick Jenkins took his time before unleashing a powerful strike from distance, which flicked just over Dudley’s crossbar with the goalkeeper at full stretch.
Symons had the chance of the half in added time but he was unable to trouble the visiting goalkeeper, the two sides heading into the break at 0-0 as a result.
Henderson’s first alteration came in the 57th minute and he sent on centre-back Alman in the place of Symons. The change saw Brooklyn Wilkins move out wide to the right with Alman moving into his preferred position.
It took until the 84th minute for the breakthrough to arrive but it was certainly worth the wait for the Lambs in their bid to steer clear of relegation.
Wright was once again involved in an attacking position. Neat play by Crago saw the forward send a ball over to the right wing for Wright to chase, with the youngster getting to the by-line, before sending in a cross towards Prynn. The substitute’s cross was parried by Clark, straight into the path of Elliott, who smashed the ball home for his sixth since his return home.
Bemerton looked to continue creating chances but none of them were good enough to fashion an equaliser, this defeat delivering a blow to their own ambitions.
Tavistock are now nine points above the drop-zone having won five of their last seven games. They have three left to play.
The defeat for the away side meanwhile, sees them drop out of the playoffs with the Wiltshire outfit next in action on Saturday as they take on Shaftesbury. Tavi are next in action on Saturday as well, making the trip to Kellaway Park to take on Helston.