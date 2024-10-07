FA TROPHY 1ST ROUND PROPER
Tavistock AFC 3 Horndean FC 1
TAVISTOCK AFC lost to Exmouth Town by a single goal in their previous outing and made two changes from that XI for this cup clash, writes Luca Sperti.
Alfie Cunningham returned to the side after his Man of the Match display off of the bench last weekend, replacing Jack Endacott, who left the club on Friday. The suspended Ruben Kane gave way for Ben Fowles in midfield in the other change.
Horndean FC were the visitors at Langsford Park in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy and it was Tavi who prevailed.
The visitors started the stronger of the two, creating a few half-chances but there was nothing clear-cut in the early exchanges. Winger Rudi Blankson was denied the opener by the linesman’s flag and he was offside again as he broke through just minutes later.
Officials were at the heart of the game at the other end next with Ben Steer hitting the deck in the box- the referee was unmoved though and told the Tavi man to get back to his feet.
It was a free-kick that brought the opener for the home team, Tallan Burns picking out the aforementioned Steer who had snuck around the back of the Horndean defence. His perfect cross was met by Luke Steer who converted his second goal for the Lambs, and first in this competition.
Still in the first half now and the away side’s chances of getting back into the game took a huge blow when they were reduced to 10 men.
17-year-old Freddie Chesters went to challenge Ben Fowles in the air but he ended up catching the latter with an elbow and the ref did not hesitate to brandish a red card for the teenager. Horndean’s staff were left perplexed with the situation but for Tavi, it was a man-advantage in a game they were already ahead in.
Three minutes into the four added on, Tavistock were pegged back by a belter. A Jordan Pile-driver brought Horndean back into the game, leaving Aaron Dearing well-beaten from distance.
The Lambs retook the lead in the second 45 courtesy of Luke Steer, whose determination paid off and allowed him to round the opposition goalkeeper, rolling home a second of the day.
As the visitors pushed forward for another equaliser, they were caught on the break in the late stages. Lloyd Thomas was rounded again, this time by Liam Prynn who was slipped in by young substitute Brooklyn Wilkins and didn’t hesitate to do the rest on his own.
Their reward for this 3-1 win is a spot in the first round proper and have been drawn at home to Winchester City, of the Southern League Premier South.