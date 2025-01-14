Looking at the bigger picture of this defeat and Henderson added, “the boys are probably fed up with me and Darren saying it and we’re fed up of saying it but we lost 1-0 to Yate, top of the league, we’ve lost 1-0 to these [Exmouth] twice, we’ve lost 1-0 to Evesham who are third so we’re not a million miles away. It is a young squad and it’s a tough league, we all know that, we’ve just got to keep fighting and see where it takes us.”