HAVING beaten one high-flying side away from home the week prior, Bovey Tracey AFC were unable to match this feat when they visited Sidmouth Town on Saturday, February 1.
A Jack Brimming brace inspired Matt Hayden’s men to a 4-2 victory in the South West Peninsula League Premier East at Okehampton Argyle before but they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the division leaders. Liam Carey, Nathan Cooper and Craig Veal scored the goals for Sidmouth on their own patch.
Talking of Argyle and they were well-beaten 5-1 away at Bridport FC as it continues to go from bad to worse for them.
Between injuries, the loss of key player Dan Koita and the dismissal of manager Kevin Squire, there is a lot going on at the club and the new signings acquired in January need to hit the ground running if they are to revive their season.
Okey were previously in the race for the title but three defeats on the spin, conceding 14 goals in the process, leaves them in fifth.
Just ahead of them in the SWPL, Newton Abbot Spurs moved above Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and into third place owing to the pair’s respective results.
Spurs won 2-1 at Bishops Lydeard thanks to strikes from attacking duo Toby Pullman and Tate Breslan-Aggrey. The club’s Twitter page wrote this on the game: “Far from a spectacle but Spurs come away with all three points. Sometimes you have to win ugly and we did that today.”
Marc Revell’s team remain firmly in the title race because, although they are six points behind Cullompton Rangers and a further six away from Sidmouth, they have six games in hand on the former and four on the latter.
Stoke are a point behind Spurs in fourth after they were held at home against mid-table Crediton United. Crediton took the lead at Broadley Lane and then it was a case of the late, late show for the Bees, Josh Vanes equalising in the 98th minute as their remarkable campaign continues.
Meanwhile, there was no game for Teignmouth AFC who are currently in the process of re-jigging their fixtures after a landslide at Coombe Valley.
The one other game in this league pitted Middlezoy Rovers up against Torridgeside AFC and the two couldn’t be separated, drawing 1-1.
Coming up next on Saturday 8, there is action from the league as well as from the Walter C Parson League Cup.
In the league, Teignmouth will visit Stoke Gabriel, Bovey host Torrington AFC and Argyle look to turn their fortunes around with a trip to Honiton Town. Also, there is Axminster Town vs Middlezoy Rovers, Bishops Lydeard vs Sidmouth Town, Bridport FC vs Torridgeside AFC and Elburton Villa vs Cullompton Rangers.
Over to the League Cup and Spurs travel to Crediton with the competition down to the final eight teams. According to the league website, two of the other quarter-finals, Cully vs Okey and Penzance vs Torridgeside, will take place on February 15 and then Newquay AFC vs Honiton is on March 1.
All of these games this weekend are scheduled for 15:00 kick-offs apart from Stoke vs Teignmouth, which is at 14:00.