OKEHAMPTON Argyle were scheduled to visit Newton Abbot Spurs in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Saturday, 23, only for the game to fall foul of the weather.
Whilst The Rec was dealing with a deluge of rain, leading to the fixture’s postponement, it was the storming snow that was falling in the Okehampton area.
In the Devon & Exeter Football League, Argyle’s 2nd XI were set to host Exeter University 3rd XI but as the adjacent picture shows, the snow had other ideas.
Unsurprisingly, Okey’s 3rd XI also were out of action for the weekend, a trip to Phoenix United 2nd XI falling through.
For the 1st XI, players and spectators alike missed out on a mammoth matchup between two of the best teams that the SWPL has to offer.
Argyle are finely poised in third place on 36 points with Newton Spurs five behind them in fourth, and having two games in hand on Kevin Squire’s side.
The pair are both firmly in the mix at the summit along with leading duo Sidmouth Town and Cullompton Rangers in what is shaping up to be a fascinating campaign. This league in particular is always nail-biting with only the league leaders gaining promotion, Ivybridge Town storming into this position last year and leaving several excellent teams at the same level for another year.
If the weather allows it, Argyle won’t have to wait long for another must-win game in the upper echelons of the Premier East as they visit second-placed Cully at Speeds Meadow this Saturday.
Spurs are away at Elburton Villa in the Walter C Parson League Cup and Sidmouth don’t have a fixture so the winner between Cullompton and Okehampton will further strengthen their position.
Elsewhere, Tavistock AFC were involved in one of the seven Southern League South Division fixtures to also be postponed.
Games at Larkhall Athletic, Shaftesbury, Willand Rovers and Yate Town went ahead as plan but for Stuart Henderson’s Tavi, the decision was made early on Saturday for it be called off.
Fifth-placed Melksham Town were scheduled to visit Langsford Park and the league standings are truly fascinating. 12 places separate them from Tavistock and yet the gap is at just eight points, with only 28 points standing between first and last in the 22-team division.
A trip to Bashley, weather-dependent, awaits the Lambs next, tomorrow night in fact. Bashley are ninth, on 25 points, the same as Melksham and then after that, Tavistock travel to Cinderford Town on the weekend. Remarkably, the rock-bottom outfit have drawn one and lost eight of their nine home games to date so Tavi will fancy their chances of picking up another big three points.