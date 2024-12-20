TAVISTOCK AFC were unable to breach the nine men of Evesham United in their last outing and will return to Langsford Park tomorrow after four successive away trips.
Westbury United are the visitors and they sit 13th on 25 points, four places and five points ahead of Tavistock.
A busy Christmas schedule then continues with games on the 26th and 28th- both opponents are below the Lambs in the standings making them a hugely important pair.
On Boxing Day, Tavi visit Cribbs and then they host Falmouth Town on Saturday 28, the teams sitting 18th and 20th respectively in the 22-team league. Tavistock themselves are in 17th and only ahead of Cribbs on goal difference with them both hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.
Stuart Henderson’s men then kickstart 2025 in the Southern League South with a home fixture against Bideford, who they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture back at the end of August.
MOVING over to the South West Peninsula League Premier East and Okehampton Argyle are battling it out at the other end of that table.
Sitting third on 39 points at the time of writing, and with four games in hand on second-placed Cullompton Rangers, Argyle harbour very real hopes of claiming the title and gaining promotion to the Western Football League.
Okey eliminated Teignmouth AFC from the Walter C Parson League Cup in a nine-goal thriller last time out, booking their spot in the quarter finals and now they will return to league action.
The final game of 2024 for Kevin Squire’s side sees Crediton United make the trip to Simmons Park. Crediton find themselves in ninth with the bottom half of the table being fairly convoluted so there is a lot still to play for, for them, heading into the second half of the campaign.
FINALLY to the Devon Football League where Bere Alston United are in a even stickier situation than Tavistock AFC, a single point off the bottom of the table.
There is no game for them before Christmas but they will close out the year with a home fixture versus Plymstock United on December 28 who themselves are only a few spots ahead of Bere Alston in the standings.