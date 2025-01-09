OKEHAMPTON Argyle will get their first taste of 2025 action this weekend when they face fellow South West Peninsula League Premier East high-flyers Sidmouth Town.
Argyle were scheduled to take on Bishops Lydeard on the 4th but that was one of a number of games to fall foul weather of frozen pitches and bad weather.
Sidmouth lead the way in the Premier East with 47 points and Oke are eight points behind, with a game in hand, in third, still harbouring ambitions of challenging for the title. Injuries have hit their squad recently, particularly in defence, but Simmons Park reminds a difficult place to visit for any team.
Cullompton Rangers lie in between the two but have played three more games than Argyle with the latter likely to make up the two point deficit on them when all is said and done.
For Tavistock AFC and Bere Alston United meanwhile, they are struggling at the wrong end of their respective divisions.
Tavi are 19th out of 22 teams in the Southern League South and have slowly dropped further and further down the table.
They visit Exmouth Town on Saturday who are at the heady heights of second and boast a home record of 4-4-3. In contrast, the Lambs 3-3-6 on the road so will need to deliver an all-round great performance to atone for what the form books suggest.
Bere Alston have won just two games all season in the Devon Football League and so the fact that they are also travelling to second place doesn’t bode well on paper at least.