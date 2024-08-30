On the other hand, Okehampton Argyle and Stoke & Torbay Police get to play in front of their own fans, hosting mid-table Bishops Lydeard and a strong Elburton Villa side. Both Oke and Stoke were involved in 2-1 games last time out, but were on opposite ends of that scoreline. Stoke lost to Spurs on the latter’s return to league action whereas Argyle won away at Middlezoy Rovers in the FA Vase.