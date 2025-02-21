Argyle have certainly had the boat rocked recently but a meeting with the rock-bottom side could be the confidence boost they need. Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police meanwhile are full of confidence and could move further clear of fourth-placed Spurs if they win at Middlezoy Rovers. It has to be said though that Spurs, who have just announced that manager Marc Revell will be stepping down at the end of the season, have numerous games in hand.