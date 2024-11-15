TAVISTOCK AFC have a trip to Worcestershire for their next game in the Southern Football League, taking on Malvern Town.
Malvern currently sit tenth in the table, four points and five places ahead of The Lambs.
Last week, Tavi lost twice, first to Bemerton Heath Harlequins by a one-sided 5-1 scoreline and then they were edged out by Willand Rovers at Langsford Park at the weekend.
Stuart Henderson’s side will look to bounce back on their travel as they also try to navigate their way up the league table.
The absence of a midweek game before or after tomorrow’s fixture allows for the maximum preparation for what would be a great game to win in style.
Over to the South West Peninsula League now and Okehampton Argyle have a fourth successive game at Simmons Park to look forward to, the other three all resulting in home wins.
Axminster Town will be the team in the Okey crosshairs this time and after 11 goals scored and just two conceded in the previous three, they face a tough task.
Looking at the table and Axminster are in 15th, having lost nine of their 13 games to date after a difficult start with player and manager issues.
Argyle meanwhile are in third at the time of writing and along with second-placed Sidmouth Town, have three games in hand on the leaders Cullompton Rangers. An 11th win of the campaign would continue their push for the title.