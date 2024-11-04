BERE Alston United have advanced to the next round of the Sportslighting Premier Cup after a single-goal win away from home.
They made the short trip to Weston Mill, the home of Signal Box Oak Villa FC, and went toe-to-toe in round two of the tournament.
M Pethick scored the only goal whilst R Court was named as the Man of the Match for the winners.
With just one win from 11 thus far in the Devon Football League, it was an ideal reprieve and for them to come out on top makes it all the better. The victory in question came on the 26th, putting six past fellow strugglers Ipplepen Athletic, pointing to a general up-turn in form.
In Round One, Bere Alston hammered Plymouth Eco FC 7-0 at the beginning of October and so have scored eight unanswered goals in the competition thus far.