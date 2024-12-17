BERE Alston United exited the Sportslighting Premier Cup following a defeat away at Appledore on Saturday, December 14.
Jason McGinley and Jamie Bowden scored the games as Appledore won 2-0 to advance to the next stage of the tournament.
Bere Alston’s troubles this season continue to roll on with no win since the last stage of the Premier Cup, when they beat Signal Box Oak Villa at the beginning of November.
There were four other cup games on the weekend with Fremington scoring five away at Beer Albion, Plymstock United edging out Alphington by a single goal, North Molton Sports Club prevailing over Plymouth Marjon via a penalty shootout and lastly, Sidmouth Town 2nd XI turning it on in the second half to beat Budleigh Salterton 3-1.
A few Devon Football League games took place as well with rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic being beaten once again, this time by Thorverton, 3-0 away from home courtesy of strikes from Ryan Moody, Patrick O’Loughlin and Chris Powell.
The ‘Pens are the only side below Bere Alston in the DFL standings as the pair both continue fighting to avoid relegation by hook or by crook.
Several games will play out on the 21st but Bere Alston won’t return to action until after Christmas, closing out 2024 with a home game against Plymstock United on December 28. Plymstock themselves are only in 12th and so this is the type of game that Bere Alston can target in their scrap for survival.
2025 begins with a visit from Ottery St. Mary on January 4 before they then travel to the University of Exeter on the 11th. January will be seen out with two more home fixtures, Dartmouth coming to town on the 18th and then Beer Albion on the 25th.