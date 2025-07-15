PREPARATIONS are continuing at Simmons Park as Okehampton Argyle teams gear up for a new season.

Recently, the 1st and 2nd XIs headed to Millbrook AFC for a pre-season double header in the heat.

The 2nd XI secured a 1-1 draw whilst the 1st XI were beaten 1-0 but it goes without saying that these fixtures are about far more than the result.

Argyle wrote the following on Twitter: “Plenty of positives from both our sides in yesterday’s games — great runouts and valuable minutes in the tank.

“Big thanks to Millbrook for hosting us and best of luck for the season ahead!”

Pre-season carries on for the teams with the 1st XI’s first game of the new SW Peninsula League campaign just a couple of weeks away.

Richard Washburn will take his side to face Connor Marshall’s Newton Abbot Spurs at The Rec on Friday, August 1.