PREPARATIONS are continuing at Simmons Park as Okehampton Argyle teams gear up for a new season.
Recently, the 1st and 2nd XIs headed to Millbrook AFC for a pre-season double header in the heat.
The 2nd XI secured a 1-1 draw whilst the 1st XI were beaten 1-0 but it goes without saying that these fixtures are about far more than the result.
Argyle wrote the following on Twitter: “Plenty of positives from both our sides in yesterday’s games — great runouts and valuable minutes in the tank.
“Big thanks to Millbrook for hosting us and best of luck for the season ahead!”
Pre-season carries on for the teams with the 1st XI’s first game of the new SW Peninsula League campaign just a couple of weeks away.
Richard Washburn will take his side to face Connor Marshall’s Newton Abbot Spurs at The Rec on Friday, August 1.
