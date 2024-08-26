THE South West Peninsula League have announced the highest attendances of the new season thus far, as of Saturday August 24.
Newquay hosting St Day in the Premier West leads the way with 270 supporters whilst Bovey Tracey’s opening day trip to Newton Abbot Spurs was the most watched game in the East, as 227 people went along.
Teignmouth AFC, who are yet to have their home ground ready post-renovations, feature twice in the top ten for trips to Bridport and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police.
Another club to named twice are Okehampton Argyle, although they make the cut for both a home game and an away game.
In sixth is the visit of Torrington with 182 in attendance and in tenth, just making the list, is their trip to Torridgside on 153.
Bridport in the East and Truro in the West are the other two sides to make a pair of appearances on this list.