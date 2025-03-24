Two minutes later, Bello was pulled up for a push on Danny Pym. What looked like an innocuous incident saw Bello red-carded on his Argyle debut with this decision killing the game in many ways. A minute later, Sidmouth’s Louis Spalding burst into the box and Jack Arthur going down at his feet was adjudged to have brought him down resulting in another Sidmouth penalty. Danny Pym stepped up to fire home and give Sidmouth the lead on the stroke of half-time.