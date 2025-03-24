Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East
Okehampton Argyle 1 Sidmouth Town 3
THIS was always going to be a difficult game for Okehampton Argyle against league leaders Sidmouth Town, who seem destined for the Western League Premier Division next season, writes Charlie Bond.
It was made twice as hard though by some very questionable refereeing decisions. Okehampton brought in new signings Tornado Bello and Max Washburn but were again without experienced forward Josh Coles with the supporters having no knowledge as to why.
Argyle got off to a poor start when after only five minutes, a deep cross from the right was headed into his own goal by Steve Goss as he tried to turn it out for a corner.
The Okey lads showed real spirit by coming back at the league leaders and on 30 minutes, they were level when a cross from the left was nodded down and Bello seized on it to finish into the corner of the net.
On 47 minutes, in time added on, Sidmouth won a soft penalty when Alfie Nott was adjudged to have fouled a Sidmouth player in the box, but visiting fullback Liam Carey blazed the kick over the bar.
Two minutes later, Bello was pulled up for a push on Danny Pym. What looked like an innocuous incident saw Bello red-carded on his Argyle debut with this decision killing the game in many ways. A minute later, Sidmouth’s Louis Spalding burst into the box and Jack Arthur going down at his feet was adjudged to have brought him down resulting in another Sidmouth penalty. Danny Pym stepped up to fire home and give Sidmouth the lead on the stroke of half-time.
The second half saw Argyle’s 10 men put up a brave fight but with Bello off, they lacked any real penetration up front. They generally defended well but 12 minutes into the second half, poor defending on the flank saw Sidmouth breakthrough on the right and Louis Jagger-Cane’s shot was well parried away by Jack Arthur, but Craig Veal picked up the rebound to finish clinically.
Manager Richard Washburn used all of his substitutes to try to get the Okes back into the game but the ten men had too much of a mountain to climb and there was no further scoring. Once again, substitute Sam Lyneham looked strong when he came on at right back and may have benefitted the team had he started the game.
Elsewhere in this division, Newton Abbot Spurs dropped points again in their pursuit of the title, drawing 1-1 at home against Crediton United, whilst Bridport FC edged out Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police in a five-goal thriller between two high-flying sides.
Bishops Lydeard and Elburton Villa both enjoyed 3-1 wins on their travels, overcoming Honiton Town and Middlezoy Rovers respectively.
Lastly, it ended honours even between Teignmouth AFC and Axminster Town at the neutral venue of Adopstar Park. It was played here as Teignmouth’s pitch is undergoing repairs at present.
Talking of the South Devon outfit and they will visit Simmons Park on Friday, March 28 for Argyle’s next league outing, kicking off at 7.30pm. This is a rearranged fixture due to the aforementioned pitch issues at Coombe Valley.