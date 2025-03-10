Stoke were also beaten this weekend, losing 3-1 at home to Bridport FC to fall four points behind the team from Dorset. Another SWPL fixture of note over the weekend saw first take on second, Sidmouth Town extending their seven-point advantage over Cullompton Rangers with an emphatic 6-0 victory. Louis Cane fired home a hat-trick for the leaders and was joined on the scoresheet by Liam Carey, Louis Spalding and an own goal.