SIDMOUTH Town were crowned as the champions of the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East division following a victory over second-placed Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday, April 12.
Toby Pullman netted early on to give Spurs the lead at Manstone Lane but Sidmouth then not only hit back but quickly stamped their own authority on the fixture as well.
Danny Pym equalised from the spot before Craig Veal scored a first-half brace to put his side in control. The two Louis’, Spaulding and Jagger-Cane, then got in on the act after the break to put the icing on the cake.
With the title out of reach, Spurs are now tasked with securing a second-place finish to send departing manager Marc Revell out on a high.
Five of the six Peninsula League East games saw the away side score once but still lose in fact with a 4-1 victory for Bridport FC on their travels, at Crediton United, serving as the outlier.
As a result, there were defeats for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Teignmouth AFC whilst Bovey Tracey AFC came from behind to overhaul rock-bottom Axminster Town at Mill Marsh Park.
Axminster led 1-0 at the break but a Cal Leech penalty in the early stages of the second half drew the teams level, before there were further goals from Levi Landricombe, Lewis Perring and Neil Last as well as the red mist descending on the visitors.
Any lingering hopes of a top five finish were put to bed for Stoke as they fell to the team directly above them, Elburton Villa. Ben Aldous scored for Stoke in a 3-1 defeat.
They can now look to consolidate sixth place in their final two games, visiting Bovey on Saturday 19 before hosting Honiton Town on Saturday 26.
Okehampton Argyle may have different ideas though, with new manager Richard Washburn injecting a new energy into the changing room.
Argyle had no game on the weekend and so have three still to play at the time of writing- they are currently one of three teams on 41 points (to Stoke’s 44)- Torridgeside AFC and Crediton United being the other two, prior to the midweek action.
A trip to rock-bottom Axminster Town comes up this evening and all three games are away from home in fact. They take on the aforementioned Crediton on Friday 18 and then round things out at Bishops Lydeard.
Looking at the coming fixtures and they are spread out from the 18th to the 22nd. Also in action on Good Friday are Bridport FC & Axminster at St Mary’s Field, Middlezoy Rovers & Bishops Lydeard at the Ethan Berry Pavilion, Torridgeside AFC & Torrington AFC at Donnacroft Fields, Cullompton Rangers & Elburton Villa at Adopstar Park and also the local clash between Teignmouth and Newton Spurs at The Rec.
Bovey Tracey will then host Stoke Gabriel on Saturday at Mill Marsh Park, the Sunday sees newly crowned champions Sidmouth visit Honiton, Elburton & Middlezoy cross paths on the Monday and then it is Teignmouth away at Sidmouth on Tuesday 22.