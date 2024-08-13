OKEHAMPTON Argyle have enjoyed a solid start to the new South West Peninsula Premier East campaign.
It began with a home draw against Torrington AFC, the score ending 1-1, and then Argyle went on the road and beat Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 3-2.
Okehampton manager Kevin Squire told us about how “Pre-season has been good but frustrating”, with a lot of players “on holiday or at weddings or unavailable due to work.”
That being said, in clashes against higher opposition, “the players have stepped up to give good performances” despite being tough.
Argyle don’t set any specific besides trying to win every game they play, and Kevin’s expectation “Is that we turn up every game to work hard for each other, enjoy the moments we have together, and build an environment players want to be a part of.”
Jack Arthur, Sam Lynam and Billy Tucker are a trio of exciting signings highlighted by the coach whilst on the way out are Adam and Sam Hill, but Kevin “understands [that] the chance to play for an ambitious team in a higher level was a good opportunity.”
They “managed to keep hold of the majority of last season’s squad - even though several had offers from higher league teams.”
The league may be the priority but “With fewer games in the league this season, there is no reason why the cups won't be taken just as seriously” and Squire intends to emulate the cup success of last year.
Finally, the manager describes in these three words: “Potential, talented and exciting.”