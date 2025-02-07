PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Miron Muslic has described Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool as a ‘beautiful challenge’ for him and his side.
With Championship matters put to one side for the weekend at least, the Pilgrims face a formidable test against the visiting Reds who, fresh from booking their place in the Carabao Cup final on Thursday night, are also riding high at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League this season.
Arne Slot’s side have been in scintillating form all season, losing just three times in all competitions, and they head to the West Country odds-on favourites to advance further in the competition at the expense of the Pilgrims.
For Muslic, his team and the Argyle fan-base, Sunday’s showdown is a rare opportunity to go up against one of the very best in the modern-day game and it’s a challenge those in green are clearly relishing.
“A beautiful challenge in front of us,” said Muslic. “It’s a day to enjoy, not just for the club, but for the organisation, a day also for the Green Army. It’s not usual you come up against the best team in the world - and they are - especially the way they dominate the Premier League and the Champions League like they have been doing.
“They are world class and the best team in the world, but for us we’re very much looking forward to the game. We want to enjoy it, we want to challenge them, but it’s also important to keep the right balance because three days later it’s a massive game coming up for us against Millwall.
“I can understand the city is going a little crazy about the game, I can also understand the players are looking forward to being out on the pitch and facing a world class opponent, that is good, that is nice, but we need to find the right balance.”
Although Muslic watched his side defeat Premier League opposition in the last round when they won 1-0 at Brentford, this will be his first official taste of FA Cup action.
It is, however, a competition he acknowledges is renowned around the world and he cannot wait to be part of it.
“It’s more than just another game, it’s the FA Cup, a home game against Liverpool,” he added. “Regardless of how much I tried to hide it and put the spotlight on the game three days afterwards, it’s okay to feel this way. As I said, it’s a game we’re very much looking forward to, it’s a game to enjoy for all of us.
“To go out, be brave, make it as hard as possible for them, then a couple of days later go fully again.
“For me, I’m completely aware of the traditions of the FA Cup. I’ve followed the Premier League for 25, 30 years, so you follow the FA Cup as well. I remember some finals, some goalscorers, some beautiful goals. It’s very big, maybe the biggest cup in the world, so we have this opportunity to face Liverpool at Home Park and have a day to enjoy.”
As history dictates, the FA Cup has thrown up some almighty upsets over the years, so does Muslic believe his side could do just that against the Mighty Reds this weekend?
“That’s the beauty of our sport, the beauty of this competition, and the beauty of the underdogs - and clearly we are the underdogs in this case - that you have a chance. We want to enjoy this, we want to go fully at them, and then we will see where we are after 90 minutes.”
Just who lines-up for the visitors on Sunday remains to be seen, but Muslic knows whoever Slot opts for in his match-day squad, it will be oozing with talent.
“Regardless of the line-up, they will be world class, international class from the GK to the No.9,” warned Muslic. “The starting eleven, this will be proper!”
Argyle, though, are themselves picking up under the guidance of the Austrian, who only took over the club last month following the reign of Wayne Rooney.
A 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend was Muslic’s first triumph, but he declared he is ‘very confident’ moving forward with his squad, which has been boosted by a handful of new faces during the January transfer window.
The boss says their arrival, plus the return of others from long-term injuries, means competition for places is hotting up and will be crucial in their quest to save themselves from relegation out of the Championship.
“We are very confident in this squad and some players are realising the competition is there,” he said. “We can only benefit from this. If the players are giving me a headache because I don’t really know who to put in the squad because they all deserve it, then I know we are in a good way, and I think right now that is the case.
“You can see everybody is pushing and I think the last two results have been super important for us because now we believe. If the players believe the way we prepare them makes sense because we can be competitive and we can collect points, they naturally go fully. I’m very much confident in my squad and we will challenge everything in front of us.”