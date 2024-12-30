SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE
Okehampton Argyle 3 Crediton United 5
OKEHAMPTON Argyle lost their unbeaten home record for the season with this below-par performance in the Boxing Day local derby, writes Charlie Bond.
With three of the regular back four missing due to injury or suspension, Argyle’s defence was at sea all afternoon and failed to cope with long high balls and the speed of the Crediton forwards.
Crediton took the lead after only 7 minutes, with a fast break forward and a good finish at the back post. Argyle fought back and put pressure on the Crediton defence, Sam Lynam and Luke Mortimore combining with the latter firing an equaliser into the top corner.
Two minutes later, Adam Bilcock whipped in a corner from the left and Corey Burns’ header went in off a Crediton defender. Okehampton now pressed hard to try to increase the lead but were caught out on 29 minutes, sloppy defending seeing Crediton finish with a great strike from the edge of the box.
United restored their advantage shortly after following more poor Argyle defender, a rebound off the post for a tap-in at the back post. Things got worse for Argyle when, six minutes into first half added time, the defence was caught too far forward and undone by a long ball, making it 2-4.
The second half was more of a grind for both teams on a heavy pitch and the quality of football deteriorated.
Crediton made sure of the three points late on with a quick break forcing Burns into an own goal.
Argyle weren’t giving up though and on 90 minutes, Dan Koita got onto the end of a long ball and carried it forward before placing it past the Crediton keeper for a consolation goal.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Bishops Lydeard in the league with a 3pm kick-off.