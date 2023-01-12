Mike Landricombe has joined Southern League Division One South side Tavistock from one-league-lower Saltash United.
The 34-year-defender becomes the first player to follow former Ashes joint manager Shane Krac to Langsford Park from Waterways Stadium since his move just before Christmas.
Landricombe joined Western League Premier Division outfit the Ashes from Plymouth Parkway earlier in the season and has been a first-team regular.
Tavistock boss Stuart Henderson is hoping that Landricombe's great experience will help in their push for the promotion play-offs.
He told the Tavistock club website tavistockfc.com: “I just felt we have really struggled in the centre half positions with injury and now suspensions, obviously Warren (Daw) and Taylor (Scarff) are suspended and Dan Evans is injured and not back for another three or four weeks
"We felt we needed to bring in some reinforcements in that department, Mike was available and we initially signed him as cover, but Mike relished the opportunity to play Southern League football and he has a good relationship with (first team coach) Shane (Krac) who was instrumental in the transfer as well.
“He has a lot of experience, won the league with Parkway and he’s played the level above with Tiverton, so I think he’ll be a good addition to the squad. I think he has at least two or three years left in him and he will add great experience to a very young squad.”
Landricombe commented to tavistockfc.com: “I’m delighted to get the move done and I am looking forward to getting started. I played in it (Division One South) last season and did well, so it will be nice to get back at it.
“The club are just outside the play-offs at the moment with a game or two in hand, so it’s definitely achievable to make the play-offs and something we should be looking at doing this year.
“From what I have seen, Stu has a very good group at Tavistock with a lot of young players, so maybe it needs an old head to come in and just give a bit of guidance on the pitch.
“I know Stu because I played football with him when I was younger and managed by Stu as well and our paths have crossed many times over the years as we played against them a lot as well. Obviously I know Kracy as well from Parkway and then Saltash, but they are both nice guys and I am looking forward to working with them and getting started with Tavi.”