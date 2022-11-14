Lambs silenced by narrow defeat
IN PICTURES: Action from Langsford Park as Tavistock were beaten 2-1 by Wimborne Town on Saturday. Photos by Chilly Pics Photography, via Facebook.
Tavistock AFC’s mini-unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as Wimborne Town took all three points in a closely-fought 2-1 loss, writes Eric Pinch.
Just one change to the starting line up from the midweek jaunt to Lymington as Captain Ben Cross returns to full back at the expense of Iestyn Harris.
A minute’s silence was held prior to kick off along with words from the match day announcer giving thanks to servicemen and women who served in wars from the first and second up to the present day. Tributes were paid to the Royal British Legion for all what they do for service personnel, veterans and their families. The verse For the Fallen was also read aloud.
With the sun at their backs, the Lambs had the better of the opening exchanges with at least three good chances to open their account.
First, Alex Battle shot wide, Dan Evans would see his header from a Tallan Burns corner go wide of the target, with Burns also providing Liam Prynne with a through ball that went just wide of the mark. These were missed chances for the Lambs for which they would pay dearly, for as sure as apples the visitors took advantage. Bartlett’s sweeping cross field ball to Bedford saw the ball laid back to him to sweep home from 20 yards.
The home side looked to draw level throughout the remainder of the half and the nearest they came was when Prynn chested down for Battle to shoot wide and then Prynn went close again on the stroke of half time.
The Lambs were soon back on level terms on 55 minutes. Josh Robins coming in from the left avoided challenges to put the ball into the area and from a series of ping pong football the ball fell kindly for Prynn to slot home from close range.
The Lambs and its followers sensed a second but the Magpies defence held firm from a sustained amount of home pressure. They almost went ahead as Battle won the ball from Arnold to send a curling shot just wide of the mark.
The Lambs also defended well during this second half with keeper Sam Borthwick in action. He saw Bartlett’s effort go wide and then dived low to keep out Morgan’s header.
However he was beaten on 77 minutes, Baker won a midfield ball and released Morgan down the right, and he managed just for once to get the better of defender Taylor Scarff to cross low for Baker to stroke home.
The Lambs continued to seek an equaliser in the closing minutes but it was not to be as the magpies just edged it.
A disappointing day for the Lambs but a glance at the table will see them in a good position.
On Saturday, the Lambs create further history. It is the first time the club has been in the Isuzu FA Trophy. This is the fifth game in the competition and the Second Round Proper as they take on National League South Side Hungerford Town at Langsford Park with a 3pm kick-off.
It is then Paulton Rovers away on November 23, followed by AFC Totton on November 26.
A minibus has been provisionally booked for Paulton but 16 are needed to make it viable. Leaving mid-afternoon.
A coach for Totton will definitely be going, Depart times TBC, fares £20pp return, £18pp return for 200 club members.
Names please to Eric 07970 052668 at your earliest for both buses.
