First, Alex Battle shot wide, Dan Evans would see his header from a Tallan Burns corner go wide of the target, with Burns also providing Liam Prynne with a through ball that went just wide of the mark. These were missed chances for the Lambs for which they would pay dearly, for as sure as apples the visitors took advantage. Bartlett’s sweeping cross field ball to Bedford saw the ball laid back to him to sweep home from 20 yards.