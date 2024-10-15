Cunningham played the ball out to Luke Steer on the left wing who was prepared to do it all himself. Taking a few touches, beating both Zion and Roberton Nditi before finally curling a shot towards the far corner, Steer watched on as his effort was parried by Thatcham goalkeeper Callum Smart. Liam Prynn was on hand to convert the easiest of tap-ins, boosting his tally for the season from seven to eight in all competitions.