WEDNESDAY evening produced the biggest talking point of the South Devon Football League’s week when the Herald Cup semi-final went to extra time and, due to the fading light, could not have gone on any longer.
Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds were the better team for large parts but Newton Abbot ’66 have been here many times before and they dug in, levelling on 75 minutes. With extra-time looming. a moment of madness saw Spurs down to nine players. It only took 66 five minutes of extra-time to score the winner through Stijn Brussen.
Newton 66 now progress to their second final in two years to meet fellow Premier Division side Ilsington Villa on Friday, May 10 at Stoke Gabriel.
On Friday evening it was the turn of Bovey Tracey 2nds and Paignton Saints 2nds to compete for the Division Two Lidstone Cup. Saints took a first-half lead and it was not until the 75th minute that Bovey found an equaliser through Matt Churchill. Extra-time came and went and Bovey ‘keeper Jack Smith was the shootout hero, saving the last two Saints spot kicks to give Bovey Tracey the league and cup double.
Ilsington Villa have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time after a 4-0 win against Beesands Rovers thanks to a Daniel Langford hat-trick and a single from Jamie Beer.
Division One has new leaders in Totnes & Dartington thanks to a hard fought 3-1 win at Watcombe Wanderers but the standout result in the division was the 7-1 demolition by Newton Abbot Spurs on Paignton Saints. It leaves Spurs with seven games still to play and able to afford one defeat and still win the league.
The Division Two runners-up spot was secured by Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds with their final game, a 4-2 win against eight-man Waldon Athletic 2nds. Deven Webb and Owen Green were on target for Spurs, who must now wait for their second-team to secure promotion for them to be playing in Division One next season.
The Division Three title race looks like going to the wire with five teams still in the race for silverware. Watcombe Wanderers 2nds remain three points clear after a 6-1 win over South Brent and Ashburton slipped up in a 13-goal thriller at Stoke Gabriel – 8-5 was the final score.
Division Four is also going to the wire. Liverton United 2nds remain in pole position following a 3-2 win over Drake. Elburton Villa 3rds move into second place with their 4-3 win at Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds, who are now fourth and must be favourites to win this division as they have a game in hand and a relatively easy run-in. Up next for Kingsteignton is Liverton on May 11.