Division Four is also going to the wire. Liverton United 2nds remain in pole position following a 3-2 win over Drake. Elburton Villa 3rds move into second place with their 4-3 win at Kingsteignton Athletic 2nds, who are now fourth and must be favourites to win this division as they have a game in hand and a relatively easy run-in. Up next for Kingsteignton is Liverton on May 11.