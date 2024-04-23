The draw sees both teams move up the table with Tavi moving to 12th from 13th and Bashley moving to 13th after Bemerton Heath lost at home to Mousehole. Bashley now turn their attention to their final game of the season, on the final day, against Westbury, whereas Tavi turn their attention to mid-week action. The Lambs are in action twice at Langsford Park in the week as they take on Wimborne Town on Tuesday and Bristol Manor Farm on Thursday.