TAVISTOCK came into their 0-0 draw with Bashley on the back of three defeats, despite some positive performances at Malvern Town and Mousehole.
Tavi started the game stronger and had the first chance after only three minutes. Captain Ed Harrison won the ball in midfield before spraying the ball out to Jack Endacott. The wing-back took a touch before making his way into the box and smashing a powerful shot towards goal. Bashley goalkeeper Ross Casey, got a strong hand on the ball before captain Brad Morris cleared.
The Lambs should have led on 18 minutes. A through-ball from midfield found its way to Liam Prynn, who went one-on-one with Casey. The goalkeeper stood his ground and stopped a shot which looked to be heading in. However, the ball fell back to Prynn, who sent in a cross which was punched by Casey right into the path of winger Alfie Cunningham. Cunningham looked to have a tap-in but the ball slipped under his feet.
On 68 minutes, a chance for Bashley saw Jamie Webber send in a cross from the right to Ed Hodge, who let fly from inside the box saw his shot saved by the feet of Dearing.
Then, 12 minutes from time, a big chance for Bashley saw winger Luke Delaney find Maxwell Wilcock in the box. The forward, with Tavi players all around him, headed the ball high over Dearing’s goal. The striker could not have asked for a better chance, and it was one which he would have liked to have back.
Only a minute later another chance for the Devonshire visitors saw a throw-in by Iestyn Harris find Prynn in the box, who laid the ball down to Jack Endacott. The Plymouth Argyle loanee, now at striker, hit the ball low towards the corner which was saved by Casey. Shortly after, another chance for Tavi saw a Ben Cross speculative effort just whistle past Casey’s far post.
In the dying minutes of added time a big chance for Bashley saw Joshua Bertie make an underlap and receive a pass from Delaney. The full-back took a touch before trying to chip Dearing but the former Dorchester man’s effort sailed just over Dearing’s net.
The draw sees both teams move up the table with Tavi moving to 12th from 13th and Bashley moving to 13th after Bemerton Heath lost at home to Mousehole. Bashley now turn their attention to their final game of the season, on the final day, against Westbury, whereas Tavi turn their attention to mid-week action. The Lambs are in action twice at Langsford Park in the week as they take on Wimborne Town on Tuesday and Bristol Manor Farm on Thursday.