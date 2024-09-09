FA TROPHY
Tavistock AFC 3 Larkhall Athletic 2
AFTER losing 1-0 to Winchester City last time out, Tavistock AFC made six changes to the starting XI for this home fixture against Larkhall Athletic in the FA Trophy, writes Luca Sperti.
Amongst the alterations were the returns of Ed Harrison and Tallan Burns in midfield, the experienced duo replacing Brooklyn Wilkins and Ben Steer.
In the typical Tavistock rain, Larkhall found the back of the net with their first chance of the game.
Max Williams saw his effort tipped onto the post by Aaron Dearing but Harry Pritchard was in the right place at the right time, to convert the rebound and give the Somerset side the lead.
A slip from Larkhall goalkeeper Adam Forster presented Tavi with a chance to equalize and Jack Endacott obliged. The fullback still had a lot to do with his back to goal, turning and lobbing the ball into the net to open his account for the season.
It didn’t take long for Stuart Henderson’s side to turn the game on its head and push in front. Endacott played the ball down the left wing to Liam Prynn slipped in Tallan Burns. The midfielder took an excellent first touch before firing beyond Forster for his first of the campaign.
Prynn went from creator to finisher before the break, receiving a low cross and then rolling the ball into the bottom corner.
Tavi made the most of the chances they created in the first 45 and boasted a two-goal advantage as a result.
Brooklyn Wilkins was sent on in the place of Harrison at the break and after the substitute picked up an early yellow, another foul had the Larks players appealing for a sending-off but to no avail.
Dearing made a sharp stop with his feet to deny Brad Norris but the away side were eventually able to pull a goal back. Charlie Elkington was dispossessed by Adam Lambert and the latter’s subsequent cross was only cleared by Dearing as far as Jack Camm, who scored his third goal in three games versus Tavi to make it 3-2.
A combination of changes and yellow cards came for both sides with just one goal separating them in this FA Trophy clash.
Larkhall were still searching for an elusive third to send the game to penalties but Tavistock were able to hang on to their lead on home soil.
The Lambs are not in action on Saturday 14, after their game against Bishop’s Cleeve was postponed due to the Mitres making it into the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup. Talking of the FA Cup and the Larks are also in action in the Second Qualifying Round as they take on Frome, away from home.